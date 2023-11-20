World's largest multi-compartment cement silo commissioned

20 November 2023

Haver & Boecker, in conjunction with IBAU HAMBURG, has successfully completed the commissioning of the world’s largest multi-compartment cement silo at the Melbourne Cement facility at the Port of Melbourne, Australia.



Located on Lorimer street, the 45kt IBAU silo is designed for cementitious powder. It is constructed with 2x6 outer cells and a single inner cell, with self-unloading ships set to feed into each storage cell of the silo at a feeding rate of up to 1200tph.

The silo also contains multi-cell reinforced concrete, structural steel "roof enclosure" and an elaborate network of steel structures, electrical components and mechanical equipment, including an IBAU discharge system which requires less energy than traditional discharge systems and is highly durable, minimising equipment wear and repair.



Under the IBAU cone, a complex distribution system has been installed which allows for four truck lanes each to be fed at 300tph. The target to reach a 99 per cent degree of emptying was also exceeded.



With the silo now in operation, the state of Victoria's demand for cementitious products will be well-supported, claims Haver & Boecker.

Published under