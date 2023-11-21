Pakistan to strategise industrial policy, including cement

21 November 2023

Pakistan’s caretaker government has formed a 19-member Industrial Advisory Council to develop industrial policies, including for the cement industry. The council comprises members from different industries, such as cement, fertiliser, pharmaceutical, steel, textile, packaging, electronics, etc. It is chaired by the Federal Minister of Industry and Production, Gohar Ejaz, and includes 12 private members and six members from the public sector.

Its goal is to advise the government on ways to enhance industrial production and proactively address industrialisation-related issues. The council, whose 12 private members are listed below, will submit its report before the general election in February 2024.

Muhammad Ali Tabba, chief executive, Lucky Cement Ltd Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar, director of Fatima Group (Fatima Fertiliser) Raza Mansha, chief executive officer & executive director, DG Khan Cement Co Ltd. Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh, chief executive officer & executive director, Kohinoor Mills Ltd. Waqar Ahmed Malik, CEO at Fauji Foundation and chairman of Fauji Cement, Abdul Samad Dawood, vice chair of the board of investment company, Dawood Hercules Corp. Shehbaz Yasin Malik, CEO of a large pharmaceutical company in Karachi Shahzad Asghar Ali, CEO of Style Textile, based in Pakistan Syed Haider Ali, chief executive and managing director, Packages Ltd Farooq Naseem, chairman & CEO, DWP Group Ahsan Bashir, director of Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd Sameer Chinoy, CEO of International Steels Ltd.

The council members also include all the provincial chief secretaries, including the chief secretaries of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The finance secretary, commerce secretary, industry and production secretary and chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue of Pakistan (FBR) have also been included in the council.

