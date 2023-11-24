Domicem inaugurates second line

ICR Newsroom By 24 November 2023

Domicem inaugurates the second production line at its Sabana Grande de Palenque plant in San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic.



The new line will increase the plant's production capacity to 3Mta as well as enable the country to be self-sufficient in terms of clinker production.



The new line includes new crushing facilities, raw materials warehouse, Loesche vertical mill, five-stage precalcining preheater and kiln with a state-of-the-art bag filter.



Adriano Brunetti, MD of Domicem, said: “The second production line project that we are going to inaugurate today represents exactly: an investment of around RD$8,000m, more than US$130m, which makes Domicem in the cement plant with the largest clinker production capacity in the country, more than 2.1Mt and a cement production capacity of almost 3Mt annually.”



CEO, Adriano Brunetti, also highlighted that: “In the last year, clinker imports in the Dominican Republic exceeded 800,000t. With our new production line, of approximately 1.2Mta, our country becomes self-sufficient in terms of clinker production, a condition that guarantees stability and sustainability to growth in a crucial sector for any economy, such as of cement and constructions.”

Published under