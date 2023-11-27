Qatar cement market to expand 5.2% in 2022-32

27 November 2023

The cement market in Qatar is expected to see a CAGR of 5.2 per cent on the basis of value in 2022-32, reaching a valuation of US$1550.9m by the end of the period. According to Future Market Insights, the advance in demand is being attributed to the country’s rising population and urbanisation, which has prompted increased demand for residential buildings, in particular, along with commercial buildings. The residential and commercial buildings segment in Qatar is forecast to see a CAGR of 5.1 per cent over the forecast period, says Future Markets Insight.

Along with residential and commercial growth, demand is also expected to come from investment in civic infrastructure and tourism infrastructure, including hotels and staycations, following the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar in 2022. The civic infrastructure segment is anticipated to escalate at a CAGR of 5.5 per cent over 2022-32.

The Doha cement market was valued at US$365.5m in 2021 and it projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 per cent over the 10-year period, with Doha and Al Khor collectively accounting for around 45 per cent of the Qatar cement market by 2032.

Published under