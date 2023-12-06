CEMEX launches first fully electric, zero-emissions RMC truck

06 December 2023

CEMEX has unveiled the first fully electric, zero-emissions ready-mix truck in the Middle East. According to the company, the truck is fully operational and has the capacity to transport a full load of concrete. It is equipped with a state-of-the-art 350kWh battery which allows it to complete an average full workday with a single recharge.

CEMEX is collaborating with partners and manufactures to discover, pilot, learn, and scale the long-term solutions needed for hybrid and zero-emission vehicles to be available at scale. It is also adding trucks powered by renewable diesel and natural gas which have a carbon footprint that is 70 per cent and 25 per cent lower than regular diesel, respectively.

“These critical transitional technologies will enable a reduction in carbon emissions in the short term as heavy-duty electric vehicles become viable at scale,” says CEMEX.

