thyssenkrupp to supply new line to GCC Odessa plant

07 December 2023

GCC America has commissioned thyssenkrupp Polysius North America to build a 3000tpd clinker production line, which can be expanded to 3500tpd, at its Odessa plant in Texas.

"The GCC Odessa plant currently supplements its market demand by importing cement from their other plants. With the significant expansion of production capacity in Odessa, coupled with the recent Polysius award increasing production in GCC’s Samalayuca plant, GCC will be well situated to participate in the upcoming growth associated with the US government's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” explains Mark Terry, president, GCC.

According to Olivier Terver, Polysius vice president, the contract includes the latest quadropol® vertical roller mills for raw and finish grinding and the new polytrack ECO clinker cooler. Rounding out supply is a five-stage, one-string preheater using the latest 600 series cyclones, and a 4.2m diameter x 64m-long three-station rotary kiln.



The new plant is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2025.









