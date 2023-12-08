Sinoma to build new clinker line in Belgium

08 December 2023

Sinoma International Engineering has won a EUR218m (US$238m) contract with Holcim to build a 1.68Mta clinker cement production line in Belgium.



The contract covers engineering design, mechanical and electrical equipment, steel structure procurement, supply and installation, production commissioning, technical services, and other aspects, the Beijing-based firm said yesterday. The deal takes effect immediately, it added.



The first batch of clinker will be produced within 164 weeks, Sinoma noted, adding that the provisional acceptance will be completed within 202 weeks.



Holcim currently operates an integrated plant in Obourg and a slag grinding unit in Antwerp, Belgium.

