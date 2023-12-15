WCA endorses Industrial Deep Decarbonization Initiative at COP28

15 December 2023

The World Cement Association (WCA) has endorsed global government efforts to advance low-carbon cement and concrete production, announced at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.



The commitments made by Canada, Germany, the UK and the USA, member countries of the Industrial Deep Decarbonization Initiative (IDDI), include adopting timebound commitments to procure low-emission cement and concrete as well as steel. "The collective commitment of IDDI members to leverage their considerable national purchasing power to drive demand for low and near-zero emission materials is a welcomed pledge to accelerate the decarbonisation efforts of heavy industries globally," comments the WCA.



Despite these commitments to addressing and mitigating the environmental challenges associated with industrial activities, a substantial gap exists in sustainable infrastructure financing for developing countries, requiring an estimated US$15trn by 2040. It is not currently clear how this gap will be bridged, with measures announced so far unlikely to have a significant impact. The cement industry has reduced per tonne emissions by 23 per cent since 1990, with the majority of this reduction coming between 2000 and 2012. To meet 2050 net zero goals, we need to see an acceleration of progress. With nearly 90 per cent of cement produced in emerging economies, it is essential that this is worldwide effort.



“The World Cement Association has always emphasised the need for immediate and collaborative action between government and industry to make carbon-negative concrete a reality at scale. Creating demand for low-emission materials is essential for decarbonisation. Now is the moment to work together to make necessary progress this decade,” stresses Ian Riley, WCA’s CEO.

Published under