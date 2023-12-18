Pakistani cement dispatches down 2% in November

ICR Newsroom By 18 December 2023

Pakistani cement dispatches fell by 2.1 per cent to 3.924Mt in November 2023 from 4.009Mt in November 2022, according to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA).



Local cement dispatches dropped by 15.5 per cent YoY to 3.262Mt in November 2023 from 3.862Mt in the year-ago period.



Northern mills dispatched 2.867Mt, down 12.2 per cent YoY in November 2023 when compared with November 2022, when 3.267Mt were dispatched. Southern mills saw dispatches fall by 22.9 per cent YoY to 538,668t in November 2023 from 698,225Mt.



November exports

Exports surged to 662,374Mt in November 2023 from 147,757t in November 2022. Exports from northern mill were up by 38.6 per cent YoY to 143,942t in November 2023 from 102,824t in the year-ago period while southern mills saw their export volumes increase to 518,432t from 43,933t over the same period.



July-November 2023

Total cement dispatches in the first five months of the current fiscal year (5MFY23-24) increased 10.8 per cent YoY to 19.816Mt from 17.883Mt in the 5MFY22-23.



Domestic dispatches in the July-November 2023 period edged up by two per cent YoY to 16.688Mt from 16.354Mt in the year-ago period. Of this total, northern cement plants delivered 13.836Mt, up two per cent YoY from 13.566Mt, while southern plants supplied 2.851Mt, up 2.3 per cent YoY to 2.788Mt over the same period.



Export volumes advanced by 104.6 per cent YoY to 3.129Mt in the 5MFY23-24 from 1.529Mt in the 5MFY22-23. Northern mills increased their exports during this period by 32.8 per cent YoY to 695,206t from 523,647t in the previous year’s equivalent period.Exports by southern mills were up 142 per cent YoY to 2.433Mt in the 5MFY23-24 from 1.006Mt in the 5MFY22-23.













Published under