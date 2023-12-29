Dushanbe cement plant shuts down

The Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) Cementi Tojik (Tajik Cement), which operates the Dushanbe cement plant, has announced its closure and the cement plant was shut down on 26 December 2023, according to a report by Asia Plus Information Agency.
The Government of Tajikistan issued an order on June 29 to shut down the Dushanbe cement plant as it causes serious air pollution in the capital city.
The Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) Cementi Tojik (Tajik Cement), which operates the Dushanbe cement plant, has announced its closure and the cement plant was shut down on 26 December 2023, according to a report by Asia Plus Information Agency.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email