Dushanbe cement plant shuts down

29 December 2023

The Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) Cementi Tojik (Tajik Cement), which operates the Dushanbe cement plant, has announced its closure and the cement plant was shut down on 26 December 2023, according to a report by Asia Plus Information Agency.



The Government of Tajikistan issued an order on June 29 to shut down the Dushanbe cement plant as it causes serious air pollution in the capital city.

