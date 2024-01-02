Power Cement exports to the UK

02 January 2024

Power Cement of Pakistan has marked a significant milestone. It has successfully entered the European market by exporting its high-quality cement to the United Kingdom. This initiative demonstrates Power Cement’s commitment to global expansion and positions the company as a formidable force in the international construction materials arena and, notably, as the first Pakistani cement exporter to enter the UK market.

Saifuddin A Khan, director of export marketing at Power Cement, expressed enthusiasm about this achievement, stating, “Entering the European market and exporting our cement to the UK is a testament to the high standards and excellence that Power Cement upholds, Power Cement can customise the packaging as per the requirements of the buyer, and we are excited about the opportunities this presents. We look forward to becoming a trusted partner in the UK’s construction sector and contributing to Pakistan’s economic progress through foreign exchange earnings.”

Power Cement is exporting good quality clinker and cement to different countries such as Cameroon, Djibouti, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Malta, Mozambique, Somalia, Tanzania, Togo, Bangladesh, China, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Qatar, Madagascar, Reunion and Seychelles, etc. In addition, the company is a pioneer in exporting clinker to China in containers.

Power Cement Ltd has a plant at Nooriabad, Dadu, in Sindh, with a production capacity of 3.37Mta.

