New cement plant on track for Kyrgyzstan

ICR Newsroom By 02 January 2024

A new cement plant is set to launch in Chuy region, Kyrgyzstan in 2024. The plant will have a capacity of 1.7Mta and is expected to create 650 jobs.

The plant will use ash dumps from the Bishkek Thermal Power Plant as raw materials and will have a waste heat recovery system to generate electricity.

Of the total project cost of US$160m, US$45m is contributed by the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. Following the commissioning of the plant trade volume with Russia is expected to increase.

In addition, it will reduce Kyrgystan’s dependence on cement imports and lower production costs by 20 per cent.

