Hungary’s Talentis acquires Lukavac

ICR Newsroom By 03 January 2024

Hungary-based Talentis International Construction Investments kft has acquired Lukavac Cement dd for an undisclosed amount.



Established in 1974, the Bosnian cement producer was previously owned by Asamer Baustoffe AG of Austria. It operates a 0.9Mta cement plant in Lukavac, near Tusla, northern Bosnia.



Talentis is owned by Hungarian businessman and former politician Lorenz Meszaros.

Published under