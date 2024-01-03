CemNet.com » Cement News » Hungary’s Talentis acquires Lukavac

Hungary’s Talentis acquires Lukavac

Hungary’s Talentis acquires Lukavac
By ICR Newsroom
03 January 2024


Hungary-based Talentis International Construction Investments kft has acquired Lukavac Cement dd for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 1974, the Bosnian cement producer was previously owned by Asamer Baustoffe AG of Austria. It operates a 0.9Mta cement plant in Lukavac, near Tusla, northern Bosnia.

Talentis is owned by Hungarian businessman and former politician Lorenz Meszaros.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Hungary Bosnia-Herzegovina Central Europe Lukavac Cement Talentis International Construction Investmen 