Thatta Cement Co appoints new Karachi director

Pakistan-based Thatta Cement Co has announced the appointment of Shaista Bono Gilani as new director, effective from 27 December 2023.
The appointment of Ms Gilani marks a notable change in the leadership structure of Thatta Cement Co. The company has informed its stakeholders, including the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange, about this significant development. This move is expected to bring new perspectives and strategies to the company's operations and governance.
