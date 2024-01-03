Dushanbe cement plant closed

ICR Newsroom By 03 January 2024

OJSC Cementi Tojik (Tajik Cement) has closed of the Dushanbe cement plant due to considerable air pollution in Tajikistan’s capital city.



The plant has been replaced by a new production unit. Earlier this year Tajik Cement opened a 1.2Mta cement plant in Ismoili Somoni, Dushanbe, on a 35ha plot. The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the plant was held on 17 September 2019.

