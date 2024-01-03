CemNet.com » Cement News » Dushanbe cement plant closed

Dushanbe cement plant closed

By ICR Newsroom
03 January 2024


OJSC Cementi Tojik (Tajik Cement) has closed of the Dushanbe cement plant due to considerable air pollution in Tajikistan’s capital city.  

The plant has been replaced by a new production unit. Earlier this year Tajik Cement opened a 1.2Mta cement plant in Ismoili Somoni, Dushanbe, on a 35ha plot. The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the plant was held on 17 September 2019.

