Dushanbe cement plant closed

OJSC Cementi Tojik (Tajik Cement) has closed of the Dushanbe cement plant due to considerable air pollution in Tajikistan’s capital city.
The plant has been replaced by a new production unit. Earlier this year Tajik Cement opened a 1.2Mta cement plant in Ismoili Somoni, Dushanbe, on a 35ha plot. The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the plant was held on 17 September 2019.
OJSC Cementi Tojik (Tajik Cement) has closed of the Dushanbe cement plant due to considerable air pollution in Tajikistan’s capital city.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email