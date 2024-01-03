Sococim Industries prepares for Kiln No 6 expansion

Sococim Industries of Senegal (Vicat group) has announced its expansion project will the doubling of production capacity with the Kiln No 6 project in order to support the evolution of the market.

According to Deputy Director General, Matar Drop, “this project represents a concrete and ambitious commitment to meet the current high demand while integrating environmental concerns.”



In March 2023, Fives of France announced that it would be supplying a new burner and reducing NO x emissions for the new kiln line project. The Rufisque plant currently has a cement capacity of 3.5Mta.

