Bangladesh outstrips the cement export target in 6MFY23-24

08 January 2024

Bangladesh has recorded 91 per cent YoY growth in cement export revenue to US$8.96m in the first six months (July-December 2023) of FY23-24 from US$4.69m in the same six months of the previous year, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). This figure includes minor amounts of salt, stone and related products. The 22.1 per cent YoY rise in cement exports also surpassed the target of US$7.29m for 6MFY23-24.

Bangladesh had set a higher target export revenue of US$15m for FY23-24 against US$13.66m earned in FY22-23. Generally, most cement exports from Bangladesh are shipped to India, particularly from the northeastern states of Bangladesh. Other popular destinations include Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

In the 6MFY23-24, Bangladesh brought in total export revenue of all merchandise of US$27.54bn, up 0.8 per cent YoY. The full-year target stands at US$62bn.

