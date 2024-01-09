Sinoma wins Eastern Province Cement contract

09 January 2024

Saudi Arabia-based Eastern Province Cement Co has awarded the contract for a new cement production line to China’s Sinoma CDI. The new line, which is costing US$270m, will have a production capacity of 10,000tpd and will be located at Eastern Province’s existing site in Khursaniyah.

According to Mist News, the contract covers design, supply, delivery, construction, and installation of the cement production line on the basis of a complete turnkey contract for engineering, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and training of operation and maintenance staff until the start of commercial operation of the line.

