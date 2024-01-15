Holcim completes three European acquistions

Holcim has completed three bolt-on acquisitions in Europe, expanding its Solutions & Products portfolio for green growth. In Spain it has acquired a majority stake in Artepref SA, a fast-growing leader in innovative precast concrete solutions. In Greece Holcim has bought WATT Recycling, a leading waste management company that produces alternative fuels. Meanwhile, in the UK Holcim has entered the advanced mortar solutions market through its acquisition of Eco-Readymix Ltd.

According to Holcim, all three value-accretive acquisitions contribute to Holcim’s objective of expanding Solutions & Products to at least 30 per cent of net sales by 2025, while leading in decarbonisation as a driver of profitable growth.

Miljan Gutovic, region head Europe, said, “We are off to a strong start in 2024 with three strategic acquisitions. Fully in line with our strategy, they expand our range of innovative and sustainable solutions in high-growth markets. I warmly welcome employees of all three companies into the Holcim family to open our next chapter of green growth together.”

Arterpref is a leader in innovative precast concrete structural systems for industrial, commercial and logistics applications. Through its acquisition of a majority stake, Holcim is entering the fast-growing, industrialised construction market in Spain. Artepref’s smart design systems will add to Holcim’s broad range of advanced low-carbon and circular solutions to build better with less.

WATT Recycling is one of the fastest growing companies in Greece’s waste-to-energy sector, offering a range of solutions to recover paper, plastics, metals, while also producing alternative fuels. Its two state-of-the-art material recovery facilities near Athens have a processing capacity of over 150,000tpa tons of municipal waste.

Eco-Readymix is a leader in advanced mortar solutions and concrete in northwest England, with two operational sites and one due to open. It offers a range of mortars along with ready mix concrete, liquid and traditional screed, concrete masonry blocks and aggregates. A leader in sustainability, its Wrexham site is almost entirely powered by renewable energy, from biomass to wind and solar.

