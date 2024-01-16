Turkish exports to Azerbaijan down 3% in 2023

16 January 2024

Turkey’s cement exports to Azerbaijan declined by almost three per cent to US$50.9m in 2023, compared to the previous year, reports Azernews. According to Turkey’s Ministry of Trade, cement exports from Turkey to Azerbaijan advanced by 0.9 per cent to US$5.7m in December 2023, versus the same month in the previous year.

Looking at 2023 as a whole, Turkey’s total cement exports were down 15.5 per cent YoY at US$4.6m, while December 2023 alone saw a 19.7 per cent decline YoY to US$353,000.

