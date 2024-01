Shree Cement begins production at Nawalgarh plant

23 January 2024

India’s Shree Cement has commenced commercial production at its 4.2Mta cement plant in Nawalgarh. The facility, which is located at Village Gothra, Nawalgarh Tehsil, Rajasthan, began production on 22 January 2024.

This latest plant forms part of the cement producer’s plans to reach a cement production capacity of 80Mta by 2030.

