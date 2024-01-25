NCCB appoint new chairman

25 January 2024

Neeraj Akhoury, president of the Cement Manufacturers’ Association and MD of Shree Cement Ltd, has been appointed as the chairman of the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM) for a span of two years (2023-24). The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Governors of NCCBM recently held at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi.

Before joining Shree Cement, in October 2022, Mr Akhoury worked with various marquee corporates, including Tata, Lafarge Group, ACC Ltd, Holcim India and Ambuja Cement, across leadership roles in two continents.

Commenting on the development, Dr L P Singh, director general of the NCCBM, said, “We are very fortunate to have someone like Akhoury Ji with his vast experience to lead NCCBM. Under his dynamic leadership, we hope to strengthen our research activities and take new initiatives in the development of low carbon cement, carbon capture and utilisation, and conservation of natural resources, which will lead towards sustainable development of the cement and concrete sector.”

Published under