Holcim US collaborates on membrane CC technology

26 January 2024

Holcim US, Ohio State University and GTI Energy are joining forces to design, build and test a cost-effective membrane carbon capture technology, funded in part by the US Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) with cost share contributions from Holcim. Groundbreaking membrane technology from Ohio State will be employed in the project, targeting the capture of 95-99 per cent of CO 2 from cement kiln gas with a purity exceeding 95 per cent and lower energy demand.

“We are excited to demonstrate Ohio State’s highly selective membrane technology for carbon dioxide capture from a cement plant,” said Yang Han, Ohio State College of Engineering research scientist. “Our membrane technology makes it possible to capture up to 99 per cent of the carbon emissions from cement manufacturing, which can be stored underground, used to strengthen concrete, or transformed into valuable products. This technology, with its simple operation and minimal utility needs, provides an easy retrofit for cement plants, bringing sustainable building solutions one step closer to reality.”

FECM recently announced the selection of the project to receive up to US$7m in federal funding for the design and testing of an engineering-scale carbon capture system at a Holcim cement plant in Holly Hill, South Carolina.

Ohio State’s facilitated transport membrane technology has undergone extensive system-level, proof-of-concept and performance validation testing at the National Carbon Capture Center, providing the confidence in this technology for application at Holcim US as a next stage for development. Testing in an industrial environment will advance it for commercial deployment and validate the expected benefits of the application to the cement industry. GTI Energy will support the development of the pilot skid for site deployment.

“GTI Energy is not merely testing innovative carbon management solutions, we are demonstrating their real-world viability and economic potential,” said Don Stevenson, GTI Energy’s vice president of carbon management & conversion. “This project will showcase the power of collaboration and innovation in tackling the complex challenge of transitioning to cleaner energy systems.”

