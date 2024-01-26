Votorantim Cimentos to invest BRL5bn until 2028

Votorantim Cimentos announced BRL5bn (US$1bn) in investments, which BRL1.5bn (US$300m) are already in place, to expand the company's cement capacity by 10 per cent in the next five years (3Mta). At BRL1666m/t (US$333m/t), the investment is expected to increase the yearly EBITDA by BRL1.3bn (US$260m) - 26 per cent of Votorantim's 2022 EBITDA, as stated by the news.



According to Osvaldo Ayres Filho, global CEO, the investment will also increase the company's competitiveness, reduce mining costs, enhance logistics and factories' technology.



The National Union of the Cement Industry (SNIC) states that the Brazilian industry operates at 66 per cent of its production capacity and sold 62Mt of cement during 2023.

