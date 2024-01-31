Ambuja Cements reports jump in profits YoY

Ambuja Cements Ltd has reported total income of INR45,477.3m (US$547.7m) in the three months ended 31 December 2023, up from INR42,043.7m in the same period a year earlier. Profit after tax came in at INR5136.8m in the December 2023 quarter, versus INR3689.9m in the comparable period in 2022.

Total expenses over the same period expanded from INR36,793.2m to INR38,673m, while basic earnings per share increased from INR1.86 in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 to INR2.59 in the same period a year later.

In the nine months ended 31 December 2023, total income stood at INR138,148.3m, up from INR125,486.3m in the same period a year earlier. Over the same time frame, profit after tax grew from INR15,566.8m to INR18,024m. Basic earnings per share advanced from INR7.84 in the nine months to 31 December 2022 to INR9.08 in the comparable period in 2023.

