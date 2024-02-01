SaltX Technology EU patent for calcium-looping solution

SaltX Technology, based in Sweden, has been granted an EU patent for an electrified 'calcium looping' carbon capture solution where the company's patented Electric Arc Calciner (EAC) forms a central role.

The method means that CO 2 is captured from an emitter and bound with the help of lime and then transported to a central facility where the CO 2 is separated using the EAC technology. As a result, industries do not need to make a significant investment of their own for CO 2 separation and storage systems, which is a barrier to the increased implementation for industries. The method uses excess energy created during the capture process in the system, which reduces the total energy consumption for the process.

Carl-Johan Linér, CEO of SaltX, says: "The patent opens up an exciting new market where our technology for electrification and CO 2 separation has great potential to reduce CO 2 emissions from industry greatly. The solution with separation and storage of CO 2 at a central facility is unique, and we see a need for the solution in the market.”

