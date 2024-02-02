Çimsa’s Mersin plant scoops Gold award

Çimsa’s Mersin plant has been awarded the Gold level certificate by the International Concrete Sustainability Council. The award recognises the plant’s compliance with international norms in terms of its resource utilisation and sustainability under the headings of management, environment, economy and social issues. Çimsa (part of Sabancı Holding) has become one of just three plants in the Turkish cement industry to achieve this accolade.

“At Çimsa, we shape our operations by focussing on the responsible use of resources for a sustainable world. We focus on adopting sustainable business models in a wide range from our suppliers to our business partners, with investments that have an impact on people and society to create sustainable cities and living spaces. We shape the future with our responsible investment practices that will support protected areas for the sustainability of the ecosystem,” explains Umut Zenar, CEO, Çimsa.

“Our goal is to reduce our carbon emissions by 2030 as part of Sabancı Holding's commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050. As Çimsa we strive to increase the use of alternative fuels every year to achieve this important goal. We aim to increase our alternative fuel utilisation rate from 26 per cent in 2022 to 40 per cent in 2030," he added.

Çimsa currently has three integrated factories in Turkey at Mersin, Eskişehir and Afyonkarahisar, along with an integrated cement plant in Buñol, Spain, a cement grinding facility in the USA, and terminals in Germany, Spain, Italy and the northern Cyprus.





