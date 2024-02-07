Bangladesh cement export turns in double-digit 7MFY23-24

Bangladesh has recorded a 59 per cent YoY expansion in cement export revenue to US$10.51m in the first seven months (July-January 2024) of FY23-24 from US$6.61m in the same seven months of the previous year, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). This figure includes minor amounts of salt, stone and related products. The 21.1 per cent YoY rise in cement exports also surpassed the target of US$8.68m for 7MFY23-24.

Bangladesh had set a higher target export revenue of US$15m for FY23-24 against US$13.66m earned in FY22-23. Generally, most cement exports from Bangladesh are shipped to India, particularly from the northeastern states of Bangladesh. Other popular destinations include Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

In the 7MFY23-24 Bangladesh brought home a total export revenue of US$33.26bn on all merchandise, up 2.52 per cent YoY. The full-year target stands at US$62bn.

