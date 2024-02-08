CEMEX supports EC's Carbon Management Strategy

The European Commission has presented its Carbon Management Strategy in an announcement this week that details the EU’s policy approach to industrial carbon management for the coming decades. CEMEX firmly welcomes this outline of upcoming initiatives and policies, and stands ready to support the European institutions in the design and implementation of the announced actions.

In line with the EU's 'Fit for 55' aspirations, CEMEX has already reduced the CO 2 intensity in its European cement operations by nearly 45 per cent compared to 1990 and has an ambitious plan to reach 55 per cent reduction by 2030. The cement producer is investing significantly in solutions to reduce CO 2 emissions to the extent that is currently technically possible.

Commenting on the EU announcement, Martin Casey, director of communications, public affairs and social impact for Cemex EMEA, says: “The strategy is comprehensive and outlines relevant fields of action but what is essential now is a timely implementation. For companies to move forward, the regulatory framework regarding CCU/S along with carbon accounting and removals must be completed as a matter of the utmost urgency. The cement plant of 2030 is planned and designed today.”

Significantly increasing the share of alternative fuels in the cement plants’ fuel mixes in the coming decade is an integral part of CEMEX’s decarbonisation strategy. CEMEX appreciates that permanent storage of biogenic CO 2 from industry has been recognised as one of the major pathways of industrial carbon management in the EU and both supports and advocates for the integration of scientifically sound industrial carbon removal from various sources and technologies into the EU ETS.

In addition, the development of CO 2 transport infrastructure has been rightly identified as a priority by the European Commission. Operational expenditures for CCS will be driven by transportation and storage costs to a significant extent. To render the industry’s transformation economically viable, the European Union and its member states should develop a dense and readily accessible network of CO 2 pipelines, connecting storage sites to both industrial hubs and dispersed industrial sites.

