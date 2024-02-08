Holcim expands Solutions & Products business

Holcim has acquired ZinCo, a leader in advanced green roofing systems based in Germany with global operations across Europe, Asia and the Americas. The deal forms part of Holcim's efforts to advance its Solutions & Products business to 30 per cent of group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive segments of construction, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.

According to Holcim, with its integrated green and solar roofing systems, ZinCo is expanding Holcim’s specification selling approach. Working with partners across the value chain, ZinCo’s tailored solutions are able to bring more nature into cities, improving urban wellbeing from reducing heat island effects to improving air quality.

Jamie Gentoso, global head, Solutions & Products: “I’m delighted to welcome ZinCo into the Holcim family to advance our range of sustainable roofing systems and bring more nature into cities. ZinCo is recognised as a leader in advanced green roofing systems with a well-established network across the value chain, from architects and developers to distributors and contractors. This acquisition extends our leadership in advanced roofing systems and broadens the innovative and sustainable building envelope solutions available to our customers.”

ZinCo’s roofing expertise, from urban farming to stormwater management and biodiversity, is highly complementary to Holcim’s existing roofing business and its overall mission to lead the transition to sustainable building. ZinCo, which will retain its brand name post-acquisition, has provided sustainable roofing solutions for a wide variety of projects, including the High Line in New York City and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens.





