Spain’s cement demand drops 4% in January

ICR Newsroom By 21 February 2024

Cement consumption in Spain declined by 3.6 per cent to 1,029,258t in January 2024, according to the Spanish cement association, Oficemen.



Furthermore, in January 2024 exports fell by 20.5 per cent, resulting in the seventh-consecutive month of decline. A total of 346,436t was exported, 89,076t less than in January 2023.



“The future of our industry faces multiple challenges, which is why it is vitally important to establish synergies with all the actors involved. Along these lines, we have started the year by establishing alliances with leading entities in the energy sector such as ENAGAS, aelēc and ANESE, with the aim of working together to accelerate the ecological transition of the cement sector,” said Oficemen General Director, Aniceto Zaragoza.



“Our challenge as a country now involves betting on CO 2 capture and storage technologies, technologies that the European Commission considers essential to achieve climate neutrality, especially in our industry, and in which we are lagging behind other community countries. We need to have a stable legal framework and the determined support of all public administrations for its development. Our future competitiveness depends on it,” he added.

