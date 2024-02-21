Doğu Anadolu Cement starts trading on Borsa Istanbul

21 February 2024

Having completed the public offering for Doğu Anadolu Cement, Turkey-based Limak Holding reports that the company will begin trading on Borsa Istanbul on 22 February 2024.

Approximately 3.3m investors applied to own the shares in the initial public offering (IPO) of Limak Doğu Anadolu Cement, which took place between 14-16 February. With the intense interest shown, demand reached 4.4 times the offering. The IPO was expected to raise more than TRY2.5bn (US$80.87m).

Founded in 1986, the Doğu Anadolu Cement plant has a clinker capcity of 1.485Mta and a cement capcity of 2.201Mta. The plant serves the markets of Sanliurfa and Adiyaman.

