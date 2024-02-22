CemNet.com » Cement News » Fauji Cement is equipped with new pulveriser and pellet press

22 February 2024


Pakistan-based Fauji Cement has invested in its laboratory control equipment. Rajpoot Links Pet Ltd has commissioned the new generation of Herzog HSM100 Pulverizer and HTP40 pellet press at Fauji Cement Co Ltd at the Dera Ghazi Khan cement plant.


