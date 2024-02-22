Shree Cement commits to two new plants

22 February 2024

Shree Cement is committing INR20,000m (US$241.16m) to two new cement plants in India’s Uttar Pradesh, expanding its cement production capacity in the region by almost 7Mta.

The first plant will be located in Etah with a 3.5Mta cement capacity. Shree Cement has already bought the land for the project and construction of the new facility is underway. The plant is due to be operational within the next 12 months, according to the company.

A second 3.5Mta plant will be constructed in Prayagraj. The land acquisition in Prayagraj is expected to begin soon with the plant scheduled to begin operations in 24 months’ time.

