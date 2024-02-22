Saint-Gobain in advanced talks to acquire CSR Ltd

Saint-Gobain has approached the board of CSR Ltd, a leading Australian building materials company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, with a non-binding indicative offer to acquire all of CSR’s issued share capital by way of a scheme of arrangement at an offer price of AUD9.00 (US$5.90) cash per share. Under Saint-Gobain’s proposal, CSR would be entitled to pay a final dividend of up to AUD0.25 per share for its financial year ending 31 March 2024, which would be deducted from the cash offer price.

According to Saint-Gobain, the offer is subject to confirmatory due diligence, and the entry into binding transaction documents. Any agreed transaction will also be subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, including regulatory approvals and CSR shareholders’ approval.

Saint-Gobain believes that the combination is an attractive opportunity for both companies leveraging a long-term partnership with similar business models, cultural fit and development opportunities. The acquisition would be fully aligned with Saint-Gobain’s strategy as a worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction and an opportunity to enter the Australian market, said the company.

CSR has announced that it has unanimously resolved to pursue the offer at an agreed price of AUD9.00 per share subject to entry into binding transaction documents. Saint-Gobain is currently completing its final confirmatory due diligence. No transaction is assured at this stage and Saint-Gobain will keep the market informed on the progress of the transaction as required under applicable rules.

