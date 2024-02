ACL announces new 4Mta plant in Jharkhand

23 February 2024

India’s Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) is investing INR10,000m (US$120.6m) in a new 4Mta grinding plant in Jharkhand’s Godda district, reports The Hindu.

According to ACL, the new unit will be located close to Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd and forms part of the company’s plans to dispose of fly ash in an environmentally safe way, contributing to a circular economy.

ACL currently operates two cement plants in Jharkhand with a combined production capacity of 6Mta.

