Emirates Steel Arkan and Magsort collaborate on decarbonisation

26 February 2024

Emirates Arkan Steel (ESA) has announced a strategic collaboration with Magsort, a Finnish decarbonisation company, to drive an innovative initiative across ESA's Al Ain cement plant. The partnership, announced at the Cemtech MEA 2024 conference in Dubai last week, positions ESA’s cement operations at the forefront of sustainability and sets the stage for a transformative approach to green cement production.

The collaboration will initiate the first large-scale industrial pilot test, targeting a CO 2 footprint reduction of up to 15 per cent, by implementing the proprietary Magsort solutions to process steel slag, while reducing both limestone and fuel consumption.

“We are excited to partner with ESA, who shares our vision for the future of cement and steel production. We have been very impressed with the speed and resolve of the decision-making process to implement concrete actions towards the decarbonisation of cement manufacturing. Magsort has since the beginning been focusing on a total solution around steel slag, not only increased metal recovery but also putting the mineral portion in large volumes back to circulation to be used as cement raw material. Co-operation with ESA allows us to do exactly that,” explained Kalle Rasinmaki, CEO of Magsort.

“The collaboration with Magsort defines a breakthrough achievement in the cement industry, which will further support us to drive ESA’s decarbonisation agenda. Al Ain cement plant will be the first large scale industrial pilot test in the MENA region for this solution. The objective is to achieve by 2026 the decarbonisation targets defined for 2030, placing ESA as the industry leader in the MENA region, while placing a solid step forward towards the decarbonisation of cement,”‍ added Hugo Losada, CEO of Building Materials, an ESA company.

