US and Puerto Rico cement consumption slips in 2023

ICR Newsroom By 05 March 2024

Total US and Puerto Rican shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, remained stable at 7.1 per cent in December 2023, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Of total blended tonnage reported 3.7Mt, or 98 per cent, was estimated to be Portland limestone cement (Type IL). Texas, Florida, California, Georgia and North Carolina were the leading consuming states, accounting for 42.9 per cent of December shipments.



The leading producing states for Portland and blended cement in December 2023 were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



In terms of masonry cement, shipments fell 5.3 per cent YoY to 159,000t in December 2023. A total of 63.8 per cent of shipments were delivered to the leading masonry cement-consuming states of Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.



US clinker production remained unchanged at 6.6Mt when compared with December 2022. The leading clinker-producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



Domestic production in December was supplemented by 1.5Mt of imports into the USA and Puerto Rico, down 16.7 per cent YoY.



Full-year 2023

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement in 2023 slipped to 107Mt. Meanwhile, masonry cement shipments in 2023 declined 5.5 per cent to 2.3Mta.



Clinker production in 2023 declined by 3.9 per ent YoY to 76.3Mt.



The market also absorbed 26.5Mt of imports in 2023, maintaining the level reported in 2022.

