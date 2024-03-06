Morocco’s cement deliveries expand by 9% in February

ICR Newsroom By 06 March 2024

Cement deliveries by members of Morocco’s cement association, APC (Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc, LafargeHolcim Maroc and Novacim) increased by 8.5 per cent YoY to 1,076,538t in February 2024 from 991,906t in February 2023, according to he Ministry of National Territory Planning, Land Planning, Housing and Urban Policy.



Of this total, deliveries to the retail sector edged up by 2.6 per cent YoY to 624,585t from 608,702t in February 2023. Sales to the ready-mix concrete segment increased by 19.3 per cent YoY to 234,275t from 196,385t in February 2023 while prefab sales increased by 6.5 per cent YoY to 102,920t from 96,608t. However, the infrastructure market expanded by 56.9 per cent YoY to 71,694t in February 2024 from 45,698t. Building, the smallest segment, reported at 16.7 per cent drop in off-take to 37,101t from 44,512t in February 2023.



January-February 2024

Cement deliveries by APC members expanded by 7.5 per cent YoY to 2.207Mt in the first two months of 2024.Considerable growth was reported in the infrastructure segment, where deliveries were up by 61 per cent YoY to 0.156Mt in the 2M24 from 0.097Mt in the 2M23.



Meanwhile, deliveries to the retail sector picked up by 1.3 per cent YoY to 1.273Mt from 1.256Mt in the 2M23 while the ready-mix concrete segment deliveries were up 18.3 per cent to 0.482Mt in the January-February 2024 period from 0.408Mt in the 2M23. Sales to the prefab segment increased by 5.8 per cent YoY to 0.213Mt when compared with 0.201Mt in the year-ago period. However, the building sector reduced its off-take by 20.2 per cent YoY to 0.072Mt from 0.091Mt in the 2M23.

