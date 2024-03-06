Alicem starts work at Cement Hranice

06 March 2024

February 2024 was a significant milestone for Alicem sro as the company successfully started the trial operation of its project modernisation of the upper stages of the preheater at Cement Hranice, Czech Republic. The project was implemented in accordance with the planned schedule, in the required quality and without injuries.



In addition to this success, Alicem has expanded its portfolio of projects by concluding two major contracts as an EPC contractor. One is with a long-time client in Austria and the other with new client in Serbia. Both projects are aimed at reducing CO 2 emissions in the cement industry and supporting the transition from fossil fuels to alternative fuels.

