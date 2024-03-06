Shred-Tech Corp acquires CM Shredders LLC

Shred-Tech Corp, a leading manufacturer of industrial shredding and recycling solutions, has acquired of CM Shredders LLC by its parent company The Heico Companies. This strategic move is a significant step forward in enhancing Shred-Tech's product portfolio, extending its global reach, and fortifying its North American manufacturing capabilities.

CM Shredders is a recognised leader in the tyre recycling industry, and has completed many tyre handling and shredding installations with the cement sector.

This strategic integration will bolster Shred-Tech's product portfolio, offering customers a more comprehensive suite of primary, secondary, and tertiary size reduction and material destruction systems.

With the acquisition of CM Shredders, Shred-Tech is poised to expand its global footprint. CM Shredders' established presence in tyre recycling and key global markets like Asia and the Middle East will provide Shred-Tech with access to a broader customer base.

