Breedon enters US with BMC Enterprises acquisition

07 March 2024

Breedon Group has announced its acquisition of BMC Enterprises Inc (BMC) for US$300m, marking the group’s entry into the US. BMC is a supplier of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and building products, headquartered in St Louis, Missouri. The deal gives Breedon the opportunity to launch a scalable third platform.

"This transaction will give us a platform that is well-placed to grow in the highly-fragmented US construction market, is culturally aligned with Breedon and has a familiar performance track record. We are excited for what this new chapter will bring to the Group and we look forward to welcoming the BMC team to the Breedon family," sais Rob Wood, CEO, Breedon Group.

In the 12 months ended 31 October 2023, BMC recorded unaudited revenue of US$178.9m and unaudited adjusted EBITDA of US$35.5m. Adding over 400Mt of reserves and resources, the transaction completed on 6 March 2024.





