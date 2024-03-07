Fives collaborates with Holcim for hydrogen decarbonisation order

07 March 2024

With more than 50 years of leadership in hydrogen, Fives is supporting Holcim in its energy transition and the decarbonisation of its production processes.

Fives has carried out hydrogen tests with Holcim at the La Malle site in France, which have made it possible to achieve a hydrogen substitution rate of more than 50 per cent, a result unprecedented in the cement industry, claims Fives. In addition, the project has significantly increased the rate of use of alternative fuels while maintaining the same quality of cement produced.

Fives supplied a digital model to industrialise the process. The digital model uses fluid mechanics that makes it possible to adapt this process to the specificities of each cement plant.

Published under