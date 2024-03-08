Essential women in an essential industry, marking International Women's Day 2024

08 March 2024

To mark International Women’s Day 2024, the GCCA invited women working in its member companies around the world on their perspectives on working in global heavy industry, the importance of gender diversity, and for any career advice they can offer to other women keen to work in the cement and concrete industry.



Eva Sebastià, corporate engineer of Cementos Molins, said: “After working in this sector for more than 20 years, I have realised, that choosing a job that you love and going for it, with passion is crucial. Despite the male dominated nature of our sector, there is a place for every woman.”



Global Chief Human Resources Officer of Votorantim Cimentos, Cinthia Bossi: “And to start this great conversation and this quick message, I just want to highlight that this is an industry for women. So we're here to build a better world. We are here to build a more diverse and inclusive environment that brings creativity and innovation. So if you are open minded, if you are full of energy, if you are willing to learn, the cement and concrete industry is for you. We would love to have talented women like you together with us.”



YTL Cement Director Dato’ Halimah Hassan: “With a new norm working from home. Two important elements. Discipline and integrity. You have to be reliable, dependable and trustworthy. So just believe in yourself. Just go out do it, enjoy yourself. Enjoy your work.”



Monica Manolas, president at Ash Grove East, a CRH Company: “The advice I would give other women when thinking about their careers at CRH are to get in there, to be included, to lean in as Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook says. Right, it's about taking those opportunities, taking the initiative. It's about taking those opportunities, taking the initiative, what you want to be included in, you know, go for it.”



Michelle Wilson, senior director concrete technology and industry outreach, PCA: “You should also find a mentor. There are many mentors out there, both male and female, that are looking for our next generation to be part of the industry. This is an extremely exciting time of collaboration and change as we tackle our goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. And we welcome more women to join us in this very important effort.”

