Bangladesh cement export momentum continued in 8MFY23-24

11 March 2024

Bangladesh has recorded a 51.9 per cent YoY growth in cement export revenue to US$12.35m in the first eight months of FY23-24 (July-February 2024) from US$8.13m in the same corresponding months of the previous year, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). This figure includes minor amounts of salt, stone and related products. The 24.1 per cent YoY rise in cement exports also surpassed the target of US$9.95m for 8MFY23-24.

Bangladesh had set a higher target export revenue of US$15m for FY23-24 against US$13.66m earned in FY22-23. Generally, most cement exports from Bangladesh are shipped to India, particularly from the northeastern states of Bangladesh. Other popular destinations include Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

In 8MFY23-24, Bangladesh's total export revenue for all merchandise was US$38.45bn, up 3.7 per cent yearly. The full-year target is US$62bn.

