Ramco Cements opens new cargo terminal

13 March 2024

Ramco Cements has inaugurated its new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal at Jayanthipuram in Andhra Pradesh, India. The terminal will enable Ramco to transport crushed limestone from its mines in Budawada to its cement plant in Jayanthipuram. It also marks the first time an Indian cement producer has used electric locomotives to transport its limestone to its plant.

The railway wagons loaded with crushed limestone from the Budawada mines will travel a distance of 8.3km to the Jayanthipuram plant unloading point. A distance of 4.9km will be on the South Central Main Railway Line connecting Mellacheruvu to Jaggaiahpet stations, with a further 3.4km on Ramco Cements' dedicated sidings.

The new terminal was inaugurated on 12 March by India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Published under