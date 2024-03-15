CEMEX to use solar power for Caracolito plant

CEMEX Colombia will source 42,865MWh of electricity per year for its Caracolita plant in Colima from Celsia's new 19.9MWac solar farm in Ibague upon commissioning of the new solar farm. The alternative power source will replace 25 per cent of the cement plant's electricity.



"[S]upplying our main cement plant in Colombia with solar energy will be a decisive step in our strategy to take advantage of renewable sources for cement production in Colombia,” said Alejandro Ramirez, president of Cemex Colombia and Peru.



The solar farm, to be built by the Colombian power company will be constructed within the 109.4MW Escobar solar power complex in Ibague. Once commissioned in 2025, the Escobar complex is expected to be the largest cluster of solar farms built by Celsia, said the company.



According to Ricardo Sierra, leader of Celsia, the utility has 17 operational solar farms totalling more than 300MW of installed capacity in Colombia. Celsia’s target is to reach 1,000 MW of photovoltaic projects under construction and development, some of which will deliver power to the grid and others benefiting various industrial companies, Mr Sierra added.

