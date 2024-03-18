Misr Cement becomes an exclusive agent for MAN in south Upper Egypt

18 March 2024

Misr Cement Maintenance has collaborated with Kastour Egypt for Trade and Industry, the exclusive agent of the International German truck brand MAN along with other brands.

The agreement was signed by Kastour Egypt for Trade and Industry, represented by Eng Kastour Mamdouh Kastour, chairman and managing director, and Misr Cement Maintenance, represented by Eng Bassam Abdel Rasoul, group chieft echnical officer.

Misr Cement Maintenance's centre is now the authorised service and maintenance hub in the south of Upper Egypt for Kastour Egypt for Trade and Industry, to maintain all its vehicles, trucks and buses of the German brand "MAN," in the agreed-upon governorates. It will also distribute spare parts for all affiliates of Kastour Egypt for Trade and Industry.

