Kuwait Cement reports a 59% fall in quarterly profit

ICR Newsroom By 22 March 2024

Kuwait Cement Co KSC has reported a 59.3 per cent drop in quarterly net profit from KWD2.7m (US$8.8m) to KWD1.1m between January 1 to 31 March 2024.

The company's quarterly operating revenue fell 10.6 per cent to KWD18.5m, compared to KWD20.7m in the same quarter of 2023.

