Fujairah Cement reports sales drop in 2023

27 March 2024

UAE-based Fujairah Cement Industries has reported sales of AED343.81m (US$93.62m) in 2023. This marks a contraction from the AED374.58m seen in the previous year.

The company has also recorded a net loss of AED265.53m in 2023, compared to the loss of AED143.85m in 2022, while the basic loss per share from continuing operations came in at AED0.74 in 2023, versus a loss of AED0.40/share in the previous year.

Published under